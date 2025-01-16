In an MLB free-agent market that remains highly active, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are locked in yet another showdown—this time for left-handed reliever Tim Hill, following their battle over Juan Soto. According to reports from The New York Post, both teams have emerged as leading contenders for the sought-after pitcher.

Hill, renowned for his effectiveness against left-handed hitters, proved to be a vital asset in the Yankees’ bullpen last season. His ability to perform under pressure and his experience in high-leverage situations make him a prime target for both New York franchises.

For the Yankees, Hill represents an essential piece in their offseason puzzle. After missing out on Japanese star Roki Sasaki, the team is eager to reinforce their bullpen, with Hill fitting seamlessly into their plans. “The Yankees have some work to do to complete their roster,” The New York Post’s Dan Martin reported, adding, “… that includes adding a lefty in the bullpen, as well as potentially an infielder and backup catcher.”

A rivalry beyond the field: Mets vs. Yankees for Tim Hill

The competition for Hill highlights the ongoing rivalry between the Yankees and Mets, both of whom are striving to assemble rosters capable of a World Series push. After battling over Juan Soto earlier in the offseason, both teams are once again going head-to-head, this time for one of the market’s most reliable left-handed relievers.

Tim Hill #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 06, 2024 in in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mets and Yankees intensify free-agent competition

The pursuit of Hill underscores the intensity of the MLB free-agent market, as both New York teams aim to solidify their bullpens and improve their odds of postseason success. Securing Hill’s services could prove pivotal for either team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

