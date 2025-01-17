Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Yankees could eye bold short-term offer for Alex Bregman amid Cubs twist

Speculation grows around the New York Yankees pursuing Alex Bregman amid surprising Chicago Cubs developments. Could a short-term MLB deal be in play?

By Alexander Rosquez

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
© Photo by Tim Warner/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The New York Yankees, once considered out of the running for star infielder Alex Bregman, could now be on the verge of a surprising move in MLB free agency. Recent reports suggest the Chicago Cubs are exploring a short-term contract with Bregman that includes escape clauses—a development that has reignited the Yankees’ interest in the player.

A report by Bruce Levine of 670 The Score revealed that the Cubs have engaged in discussions with Bregman about a shorter-term deal. This news has fueled speculation about the Yankees potentially re-entering the race to sign the All-Star infielder.

Meanwhile, Adam Weinrib of FanSided proposed a bold strategy for the Yankees: Get rid of Stroman’s cash (or most of it), offer Bregman the $26 million AAV he sought from the Astros on a three-year deal with an opt-out after Year 1, and … profit,” Weinrib suggested. “Live in the best of both worlds? Who says no?”

A game of strategy and opportunity for the Yankees

This scenario presents a compelling opportunity for the Yankees. By offering a short-term contract with an exit option, they could entice Bregman without committing to a lengthy deal. This approach would allow the team to assess his performance and chemistry with the roster before considering a long-term extension.

Alex Bregman in 2024

Alex Bregman is coming in to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets. IMAGO / NurPhoto

For Alex Bregman, such a contract could also hold significant appeal. It would give him the chance to prove himself in a new environment while retaining the flexibility to re-enter the free-agent market in a year or two to secure an even larger deal.

Bregman: A bold move for the Yankees

Pursuing Bregman would undoubtedly be a bold move by the Yankees. However, if they can craft a deal that aligns with the interests of both the team and the player, this acquisition could be a game-changer as the franchise gears up for the upcoming MLB season.

