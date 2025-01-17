The New York Yankees, once considered out of the running for star infielder Alex Bregman, could now be on the verge of a surprising move in MLB free agency. Recent reports suggest the Chicago Cubs are exploring a short-term contract with Bregman that includes escape clauses—a development that has reignited the Yankees’ interest in the player.

A report by Bruce Levine of 670 The Score revealed that the Cubs have engaged in discussions with Bregman about a shorter-term deal. This news has fueled speculation about the Yankees potentially re-entering the race to sign the All-Star infielder.

Meanwhile, Adam Weinrib of FanSided proposed a bold strategy for the Yankees: “Get rid of Stroman’s cash (or most of it), offer Bregman the $26 million AAV he sought from the Astros on a three-year deal with an opt-out after Year 1, and … profit,” Weinrib suggested. “Live in the best of both worlds? Who says no?”

A game of strategy and opportunity for the Yankees

This scenario presents a compelling opportunity for the Yankees. By offering a short-term contract with an exit option, they could entice Bregman without committing to a lengthy deal. This approach would allow the team to assess his performance and chemistry with the roster before considering a long-term extension.

Alex Bregman is coming in to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets. IMAGO / NurPhoto

For Alex Bregman, such a contract could also hold significant appeal. It would give him the chance to prove himself in a new environment while retaining the flexibility to re-enter the free-agent market in a year or two to secure an even larger deal.

Bregman: A bold move for the Yankees

Pursuing Bregman would undoubtedly be a bold move by the Yankees. However, if they can craft a deal that aligns with the interests of both the team and the player, this acquisition could be a game-changer as the franchise gears up for the upcoming MLB season.