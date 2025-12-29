Mike Tomlin explains how the NFL affected Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in loss vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a ‘win-and-you’re-in‘ game against the Cleveland Browns and they failed to deliver. This puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, it’s something the NFL did that made Aaron Rodgers struggled during the game.

Last week, the NFL suspended the team’s best wide receiver, DK Metcalf, for two games. Hence, he didn’t play against the Browns. “It was an impact [not having Metcalf], but we certainly got capable men and we expect those guys to make necessary plays and we certainly didn’t make enough today.”

During what could’ve been the Steelers’ game-winning drive, Aaron Rodgers tried three-straight passes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which were clearly unsuccessful. If Metcalf was there, it would’ve probably being better for the Steelers, but the fact is Metcalf was suspended for good reasons: he punched a fan in the stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Metcalf is the best wideout on the team, he hasn’t been great

Metcalf has 850 yards this season with six touchdowns. He is the best receiver on the team but he was poised to be a certified number one weapon, and those numbers won’t cut it. Also, the Steelers shipped George Pickens out of town due to his volatility. Metcalf is suspended exactly because of a volatile action he did.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Metcalf won’t play against the Ravens either, as his suspension also spans for that game. If the Steelers win that game, they win the division and go to the playoffs. If the Ravens win, it’s them who go into January football.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Ravens about Steelers before Week 18 game for AFC North title and to clinch a spot in NFL playoffs

Who is favored right now?

The Steelers and the Ravens play each other for the right to go to the Playoffs. However, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Ravens have a 54% of chances to go into the playoffs, while the Steelers hold a 46% of chances.

Advertisement