NY Mets reportedly make decisive stance on pursuit for former NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger

The New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned. Though snatching Cody Bellinger out of the New York Yankees’ hands would be unmatched, it might not be the wisest decision. Instead, the organization in Queens could be betting on the prospects pool in the 2026 MLB season.

It’s no secret the Mets need help in the outfield. With that in mind, it’s easy to see how a veteran like Bellinger could come in and help New York. However, signing the star is a task much easier said than done. On the other hand, rolling the dice on one of the franchise’s top prospects could turn out to be the wiser choice.

On that note, former first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Carson Benge, is trending as a strong candidate to earn a starting job with the Mets. For the Yankees, such news could come as a sigh of relief, as it could very well mean the Mets will be staying away from the Bellinger market.

“Stearns has made it known that No. 2 prospect Carson Benge will have every chance to make the team out of camp as the starting center fielder,” as reported by AMNY.com’s Joe Pantorno.

Carson Benge of the New York Mets during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game

What Benge brings to the table

Coming off a strong production in the minors, the product out of the Oklahoma State University is now on track to earn a spot on the Mets’ lineup when the team returns to practice ahead of spring training and the 2026 MLB campaign.

Last season, Benge spent time in A+, AA, and AAA organizations. Now, he could be up for a major raise when joining the Mets. Through two years in the minors, Benge registers 97 runs, 139 hits, 17 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Moreover, he has slugged for a .280 batting average, .389 OBP, .468 SLG, and a .857 OPS.

Bellinger dream may be over

Though the Mets will not go down without a fight—especially when a chance to rub salt in Yankees fans’ wounds is at stake—the odds are not on their favor to land Bellinger. According to a report, the Yankees are confident Bellinger won’t bolt to the Mets or rival teams.

Still, whether Bellinger would turn away the Mets if they end up being the suitor willing to spend the most remains a different topic of conversation. As time goes by, Bellinger may start to re-consider his priorities. At the end of the day, loyalty can only take him so far in MLB free agency.

