Francisco Lindor makes clear how the NY Mets clubhouse culture really works

Francisco Lindor is one of the key figures in the New York Mets clubhouse and unquestionably one of the team’s leaders. However, he recently felt the need to clarify how the culture operates among his teammates.

By Richard Tovar

Francisco Lindor in action vs the Guardians on August 06, 2025 in New York City.
Francisco Lindor is one of the most respected voices inside the New York Mets clubhouse, and he recently revealed an important insight into how the environment truly works, emphasizing that while not all teammates are best friends, they fully support one another.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Lindor was direct. “Are we all best friends? That’s not how it works in the clubhouse. But we are friends — we’re good teammates, we care for each other, we love each other, and we want the best for each other.”

Lindor’s comments echo sentiments previously expressed by new Mets infielder Marcus Semien, who recently emphasized the importance of open communication within the team. “When there needs to be something said, don’t be afraid to say it, but don’t force it.”

