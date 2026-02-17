NY Mets offer minor league deal to former Aaron Judge teammate and ex-White Sox outfielder

The New York Mets are giving Mike Tauchman an opportunity on a minor league deal after he posted a .263 batting average last season with the Chicago White Sox. Tauchman was also teammates with Aaron Judge in 2021 with the New York Yankees, though he saw limited playing time during that stint.

The report on the Mets’ latest move was shared by SNY on X (@sny_mets): “Per Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are in agreement with left-handed hitting outfielder Mike Tauchman on a minor league deal. Tauchman, 35, appeared in 93 games for the White Sox last season, hitting .263 and posting a .756 OPS. He has posted an on-base percentage above .350 in each of the past three seasons.”

As soon as the signing was announced, several analysts viewed it as a solid addition for Triple-A depth, pointing to the former White Sox outfielder’s steady production. Over the past three seasons, Tauchman has appeared in 310 games.

Tauchman could be what the Braves need

For a player at his age, Tauchman has generated an impressive wave of positive analysis from those who follow the Mets closely. Evaluators view him as the type of player who could contribute either off the bench or even handle a larger role if needed.

“Mike Tauchman is a sneaky good depth signing by Stearns & the Mets. I can see him being the part-time RF on Opening Day. Great OBP guy who has played most games in RF & almost even at all 3 OF positions. No brainer move on a minor league deal. Keep cooking the depth chart,” wrote Jake Brown of the Mets Daily Show on X (@jakebrownlive).

Tauchman’s underlying numbers have also drawn praise. “3 DRS in right field in 2025, 1.5 fWAR. 115 wRC+ at the plate for Mike Tauchman. Good pick up. Mets,” posted Michael Baron of Just Mets on X, referencing Tauchman’s recent performance with the White Sox.

If the Mets ultimately offer Tauchman a major league contract, he would likely come at a relatively affordable price. Last season, the White Sox paid him $1.95 million, the second time in his eight-year career he earned that figure. The Chicago Cubs had previously paid him the same amount for the 2024 season.