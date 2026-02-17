Klint Kubiak makes something clear about picking Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Raiders

For some time now, the NFL had already known which team would hold the first pick in the 2026 Draft. The disappointing campaign by the Las Vegas Raiders placed them in this privileged position, and rumors about selecting Fernando Mendoza began to gain momentum. However, the arrival of Klint Kubiak as the new head coach put a damper on the situation.

Kubiak stayed focused on his Seahawks until the very last day of the season, a team that, fortunately for him, ended up as champion. In recent statements to the press, he revealed that he wasn’t able to pay much attention to what Mendoza was doing in college due to his obligations in Seattle.

“My exposure is very limited,” the head coach said in an interview on the Raiders’ YouTube channel. “I saw him play the national championship game, I saw the interviews he’s given after those games and how team-oriented he is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I look forward to getting to know the player better, but obviously a really talented guy with a bright future. We’ll see. We’ll see where it ends up. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get to know him before that time comes.”

Klint Kubiak speaks as he is introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

Mendoza’s stellar season in Indiana

Fernando Mendoza’s 2025 season with the Indiana Hoosiers was nothing short of legendary, culminating in a historic Heisman Trophy win and a national championship.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks might lose another coach to Raiders after Klint Kubiak’s appointment as HC

Operating with surgical precision, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and an incredible 41 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions. His elite 90.3 QBR solidified his status as the most efficient playmaker in college football, leading Indiana to the pinnacle of the sport in a true underdog-to-champion story.

Advertisement

What picks do the Raiders have in the next Draft?

Despite their frustrating recent campaign under Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders were somewhat fortunate to hold the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Additionally, they are well-positioned with picks in the following rounds:

1st Round: 1 (1)

2nd Round: 4 (36)

3rd Round: 3 (67)

4th Round: 2 (102), 17 (117 – via MIN), 34 (134 – Comp)

5th Round: 36 (174 – Comp)

6th Round: 1 (182 – via NYJ), 4 (185)

7th Round: 3 (219)

Advertisement

Advertisement