Tyreek Hill receives intriguing 2-word message from former Chiefs teammate following Dolphins exit

In the past few hours, the NFL world has been turned upside down after the Miami Dolphins confirmed the release of Tyreek Hill shortly after the conclusion of the most recent season. The former Kansas City Chiefs player must now determine his next move, which could be impacted by the severity of his most recent injury.

From the moment the news broke, a wave of rumors began swirling about what the next destination will be for Hill, one of the most impactful wide receivers the league has seen in recent years.

Among them, some are eagerly pushing to bring Hill back to Chiefs Kingdom. Through his X account, Chris Jones delivered a strong two-word message regarding the situation: “It’s time,” along with a clock emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that during his time with the Chiefs, Cheetah was one of the primary weapons in Patrick Mahomes’ offensive arsenal, slicing through virtually any defense that stood in their way. Could this be the moment for him to reunite with Andy Reid and make his return?

Tyreek Hill #10.

Advertisement

Golden era in Chiefs Kingdom

During his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill established himself as the NFL’s premier deep threat. As Mahomes‘ primary weapon, Hill’s unparalleled speed and ability to stretch the field transformed the Chiefs’ offense into a relentless scoring machine. His impact was undeniable, earning him eight Pro Bowl selections and playing a pivotal role in securing the Super Bowl LIV title.

Advertisement

see also Tyreek Hill confirms NFL future with five-word message after Dolphins cut him in 2026

Whether he was turning a short slant into a 70-yard touchdown or hauling in deep bombs, Cheetah defined an era of explosive football in Kansas City that remains legendary.

Advertisement