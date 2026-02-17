NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets entered the offseason targeting Kyle Tucker, but their aggressive approach eventually brought them to Bo Bichette. Once Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets wasted little time shifting their focus.

Owner Steve Cohen admitted the initial disappointment was real, but the front office did not waste time exploring alternatives to strengthen the lineup after moving on from Pete Alonso.

“I actually went to bed annoyed,” Cohen told SNY. “‘Oh, we didn’t get him.’ The agent for Bo had called us right after and discussions started. You never know how they’re gonna go. They moved really quickly.”

Why Bo Bichette became the Mets’ immediate pivot

In an ideal scenario, the organization would have paired Tucker with Juan Soto in the outfield for years to come. Instead, Bichette offers impact in a different way. He fills a key infield need while providing strong offensive production and defensive stability, particularly with adjustments elsewhere on the infield.

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets fields a ground ball during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Cohen’s comments show the Mets did have a defined plan despite outside doubts about their direction following major departures. While Bichette’s contract includes long-term questions — including the possibility of an opt-out after the season — the immediate goal is clear: compete now.

Whether Bichette remains beyond one year will depend largely on team performance. For now, the Mets moved decisively, turning early frustration into a major addition in a matter of hours.

