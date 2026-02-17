Not the NY Mets: Jim Bowden urges $500 million extension for NL East superstar

Jim Bowden didn’t hesitate to urge the Atlanta Braves to stop waiting and hand Ronald Acuña Jr. a $500 million extension. Acuña has been instrumental to the franchise’s success in recent years, and Bowden believes the Braves shouldn’t delay, especially in a market where teams like the New York Mets have already surpassed that financial threshold in recent seasons.

“DO NOT WAIT for Ronald Acuna Jr. to have an MVP season. I’d give him $500 million for 10 years. Jim Bowden explores a potential extension for the Braves star right fielder,” MLB Network Radio posted on X regarding the analyst and former executive’s comments.

It’s worth noting that Acuña Jr. is currently entering what could be the final guaranteed year of his deal with Atlanta. The Braves still owe him $17 million for the upcoming 2026 season, while the 2027 and 2028 seasons are club options.

What happens if the Braves decline the club option?

Simple. If the Braves choose not to exercise the club option for the 2027 season, Acuña Jr. would become a free agent, giving him the opportunity to sign elsewhere. At 28 years old, he would immediately become one of the most attractive players on the market, potentially drawing interest from teams like the Mets or other NL East rivals.

Very few organizations are capable of committing $500 million or more to a single player. The Mets surpassed that figure with Juan Soto, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have also demonstrated a willingness to spend aggressively. By contrast, the largest contract currently on the Braves’ books belongs to Austin Riley at $212 million.

Only three Braves players have contracts worth $100 million or more. In addition to Riley and Acuña Jr., the other is Matt Olson, who signed a $168 million deal that runs through 2030. As it stands, Acuña’s contract would be the first of that group to expire, if the club ultimately declines its option years on the Venezuelan outfielder.