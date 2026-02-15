Marcus Semien sends clear message to NY Mets teammates about his clubhouse leadership

Marcus Semien, a 13-year MLB veteran, understands leadership well. This time, he chose to send a message to his new New York Mets teammates, making it clear they can count on him if they ever need someone to speak up in the clubhouse.

“When there needs to be something said, don’t be afraid to say it, but don’t force it. I think that’s the thing that a lot of people misunderstand about a veteran leader. You can say ‘Captain,’ or you can say a group of veteran leaders,” Semien said.

Semien held an important leadership role with the Texas Rangers, serving as a captain-like figure. He was not only a veteran presence but also highly respected among players. Although he reportedly had minor issues with Corey Seager, those tensions were said to be among the factors that contributed to his departure from Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Younger players will have Semien’s support

Semien was clear in his recent remarks about how leadership should function in the Mets clubhouse next season. He emphasized that younger players should not stay silent and should feel empowered to speak when necessary.

Advertisement

“If a young guy wants to say something, say it. We all want to be the best versions of ourselves on the field, and if everyone gets the right information out there to each other, then we win more games.”

Advertisement

see also Edwin Diaz breaks silence after Steve Cohen says his NY Mets departure was perplexing

It’s worth noting that the Mets lost a clubhouse leader when Brandon Nimmo was traded to Texas. Nimmo had been viewed as a captain and leader in the clubhouse, a role also associated with Francisco Lindor, whom Semien recently mentioned while expressing hope that he returns from injury soon.

Advertisement

“That’s a bummer, I was really looking forward to this time in spring, but it doesn’t take away the fact he’s going to be back hopefully for Opening Day… We’ve already been talking this offseason about how we want to do things. I can’t wait until he gets here.”