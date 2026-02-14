Edwin Diaz breaks silence after Steve Cohen says his NY Mets departure was perplexing

Edwin Diaz will be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his departure from the New York Mets was not easy for anyone, especially owner Steve Cohen, who recently said he was stunned by the pitcher’s exit. Diaz responded by making it clear that he was simply exercising his rights as a free agent.

“It’s a market I was in. I was a free agent so I got the chance to talk to everyone. The Dodgers did a great job recruiting me. At the end of the day, I chose to be here. I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff and ownership. I don’t have anything bad to say about them,” Diaz said recently.

Diaz notably avoided mentioning Cohen directly, even though the Mets owner had spoken openly about the former Met. His response was measured and cordial, clearly aimed at avoiding any controversy with the organization he spent six seasons with.

Diaz says he feels good with the Dodgers

As part of his response to Cohen’s comments, Diaz closed with a telling remark: “This is a new journey for me and I’m happy to be with the Dodgers,” suggesting he was ready for a fresh start and an opportunity to prove himself beyond his tenure in New York.

With the Dodgers, Diaz is set to earn $17 million for the 2026 season as part of a three-year, $69 million deal. The contract also includes deferred money extending through 2047, essentially functioning as a long-term financial plan for the veteran reliever.

Cohen, meanwhile, loses a pitcher who posted a 2.93 ERA with the Mets from 2019 through 2025. Over that span, Diaz appeared in 332 games and recorded a 24-22 record in decisions, solid numbers for one of the more reliable arms in the bullpen.