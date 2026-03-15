Francisco Lindor shows support for David Stearns after first game back with NY Mets

Making his first appearance in spring for the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor voiced a straightforward message on president of baseball operations David Stearns. The Mets are set to take on the home stretch of spring training before a crucial 2026 MLB season.

“Stearns did a good job this offseason and I’m excited for this year,” Lindor admitted to the media about New York’s roster acquisitions for the 2026 MLB campaign, via @SNY_Mets on X.

Much has been said about Stearns as the 2025–26 offseason turned into a roller coaster for the Mets. Watching franchise icons like Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and Brandon Nimmo leave, fans in Queens expressed concerns about the direction their beloved baseball club was headed. Needless to say, Lindor’s public support for his decisions is a pleasant sight for Stearns, who’s been through the wringer.

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Lindor is back for the NY Mets

Lindor made his Grapefruit League debut against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets prevailed 8-1 in a game that concluded in the sixth inning due to inclement weather. After undergoing surgery on his left hamate bone in February, Lindor had missed some time during a crucial stretch of the Mets’ spring training schedule. In his return after the medical procedure, Lindor recorded a .333 batting average while slashing for one hit and a run.

Francisco Lindor at Citi Field in New York City.

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Now, Lindor is back, and his expectations for the Orange and Blue remain sky-high. The Puerto Rican made that clear as he vouched for Stearns, whose offseason moves have been under the microscope.

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Lindor’s stats with NY Mets in 2025

Last season, Francisco Lindor batted for an average of .267. Moreover, he totaled 117 runs, 172 hits, 31 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. The 32-year-old shortstop slashed for a .346 OBP, .466 SLG, .811 OPS, and 5.8 WAR.

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Stearns and the Mets hope there is more from where that came from. After the disheartening ending to the 2025 MLB season, New York cannot afford another misstep. Its hopes will be riding on the shoulders of the stars in Queens.