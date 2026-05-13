NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza shares concern after Francisco Alvarez exits with knee injury

Manager Carlos Mendoza reacted after New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez exited Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Tigers with a concerning knee injury.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the injury situation surrounding Francisco Alvarez after the catcher exited Tuesday’s 10-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers with a right knee issue, as AJ Ewing recently etched his name in franchise history.

Following the game, Mendoza admitted the initial reaction inside the dugout was concerning after Alvarez appeared to twist his leg awkwardly during a sixth-inning swing. “We’ve just got to wait,” Mendoza said via SNY. “It didn’t look good on that swing, obviously. We saw it right away. He came out, but we’ve got to wait.”

Alvarez is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. The 24-year-old left the game after speaking with Mendoza and trainer Joe Golia before Luis Torrens entered as a pinch-hitter.

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Alvarez faces another injury concern for Mets

The injury represents another physical setback for Alvarez, who has already dealt with multiple health issues during the early stages of his MLB career. At the time of the injury, Alvarez was batting .241 with a .710 OPS across 37 games while serving as the Mets’ primary catcher. In recent seasons, he has missed significant time because of torn thumb ligaments and a fractured left hamate bone.

"We just got to wait. It didn't look good on that swing, obviously. We saw it right away."



Carlos Mendoza talks about what he knows on Francisco Alvarez's injury: pic.twitter.com/daFeK8v6sC — SNY (@SNYtv) May 13, 2026

Until Tuesday night, Alvarez had managed to avoid major health issues throughout the 2026 season, making the latest development particularly concerning for New York’s lineup stability behind the plate.

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Mets could turn to Luis Torrens

If Alvarez is forced to miss additional games, Luis Torrens would likely assume the role of the Mets’ everyday catcher moving forward. Triple-A catcher Hayden Senger also emerged as a possible roster option after Alvarez exited Tuesday’s game.

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According to reports, Senger was removed from his own game shortly afterward and could travel to New York as a precaution depending on Alvarez’s MRI results. The Mets are now expected to wait for further medical evaluation before determining whether Alvarez will require a stint on the injured list.