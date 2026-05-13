NY Yankees’ Max Fried forced out of start vs. Orioles: Potential injury details and replacement options

Max Fried made an abrupt exit from today’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving the Yankees to evaluate the severity of the injury while scrambling for a mid-game replacement.

Making his latest start for the New York Yankees, Max Fried was forced into an early exit due to a potential injury, a development first reported by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. The southpaw’s departure has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Yankees’ rotation, with the club now awaiting further word on his long-term status.

“Max Fried exited the game with left elbow posterior soreness, the Yankees announced. He will be examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad and undergo imaging tomorrow in New York,“ Hoch posted to his X account regarding the veteran’s abrupt departure.

Following the early exit, the Yankees turned to Paul Blackburn and Ryan Harborough, though the bullpen struggled to stabilize the game in Fried’s absence. All eyes are now on the results of tomorrow’s tests, as the Yankees’ pitching depth faces a massive test ahead of the remainder of the series and the highly anticipated Subway Series against the New York Mets.

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The discomfort surfaced during the fourth inning, with Fried visibly favoring his arm before heading straight for the tunnel. The timing is particularly complicated for manager Aaron Boone, who had just clarified Jose Caballero’s long-term role despite Anthony Volpe’s much-anticipated season debut.

Max Fried went down into the tunnel after the third inning. Matt Blake immediately called down to the bullpen and got Paul Blackburn warming up pic.twitter.com/psiPvgmBE2 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2026

Fried struggles prior to injury exit

The Orioles’ offense made it clear that the pitcher didn’t matter, tagging both Fried and Blackburn early to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Before his abrupt departure, Fried’s performance was far from the dominant outing the Yankees had envisioned for their high-profile starter.

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Fried’s final line was underwhelming: 3.0 innings pitched, five hits allowed, and three earned runs on 61 pitches. He managed just two strikeouts against one walk, leaving the Yankees in a hole and forcing the front office to reassess their pitching strategy for the grueling stretch ahead.

Ultimately, the Yankees dropped the series 2-1 to Baltimore, and the concern surrounding their rotation depth continues to mount. However, a silver lining may be on the horizon, as Boone suggested ace Gerrit Cole’s highly anticipated return to the mound could happen sooner than originally projected.