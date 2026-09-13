How the NY Yankees can clinch a 2026 MLB playoff spot today, Sep. 13

The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Boone and always considered a contender in the AL East, have a chance to clinch a playoff spot soon.

The New York Yankees are in an excellent position to secure a postseason spot, which requires a series of specific combinations. The Bronx Bombers are closing out the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium, and their goal of continuing to advance remains firmly in place.

According to what insider Bryan Hoch revealed on X, a win over the New York Mets, combined with a Tampa Bay Rays loss to the Houston Astros, could be the first scenario for Aaron Boone’s team to clinch a playoff spot.

The other one is a bit more complicated. The Pinstripes must beat the Mets and also hope that both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians lose their respective games today.

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The last time the Yankees made the playoffs

The Bronx Bombers last appeared in the postseason in October 2025. After finishing second in the AL East with a 94–68 record during the regular season, they punched their ticket to October baseball via the Wild Card.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees leaves the game during the fourth inning.

They kicked off their run by knocking out their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, winning the Wild Card Series 2–1. However, their postseason came to an abrupt end in the American League Division Series, where they fell 3–1 in a four-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

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What lies beyond the Subway Series?

After wrapping up the Subway Series against the Mets, the Yankees hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field from September 14 to 16, followed by a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field from September 18 to 20, before returning home to host the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium from September 22 to 24.