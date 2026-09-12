NY Yankees fans vent frustration over Gerrit Cole’s struggles in Subway Series

The New York Yankees dropped the second game of the Subway Series to the New York Mets, with ace Gerrit Cole drawing the brunt of the home crowd's frustration.

Despite taking the series opener against the New York Mets, the New York Yankees were blown out in Game 2 of the Subway Series, leaving fans inside Yankee Stadium furious over a disastrous outing from ace Gerrit Cole.

Cole was showered with boos after surrendering five earned runs and three home runs over just 4.1 innings. The Mets racked up 14 hard-hit balls against the right-hander, underscoring a concerning trend for the former Cy Young winner at a crucial juncture in the regular season.

After missing extended time while working his way back from an elbow injury, Cole has struggled to recapture the dominant form that made him the focal point of the rotation prior to his recovery process.

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While Aaron Judge’s return gives the lineup its familiar spark, Cole’s continuous rotation struggles pose a massive red flag for New York’s championship aspirations heading into October.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees.

Cole’s struggles during the last couple of weeks

The right-hander has been hit hard in his recent outings, most notably surrendering back-to-back home runs on three consecutive pitches to open a start against the San Diego Padres.

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While he managed to work seven innings in that contest, surrendering four total long balls highlighted an ongoing vulnerability with his four-seam fastball that opponents continue to punish with hard contact.

Beyond the sudden spikes in earned runs, Cole’s strikeout rate has experienced a noticeable decline, relying far more on contact than his typical swing-and-miss stuff.

What’s left in the Yankees’ rotation to face the postseason?

With an October berth all but locked up, the Yankees must urgently evaluate the rest of their pitching staff to build a viable postseason rotation. A combination of talent and good performances would help the rotation to be ready for the upcoming challenges ahead.

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With Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Carlos Rodon anchoring the starting staff—alongside key depth and potential swingmen in Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil—manager Aaron Boone faces crucial decisions on how to structure his staff for a deep playoff run.