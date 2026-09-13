NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone is close to having Clarke Schmidt back

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees are looking to secure a spot in the postseason while also eagerly awaiting Clarke Schmidt’s return to the team.

The New York Yankees are pushing for a postseason spot, and the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season could see them much stronger. Along with the highly anticipated return of Aaron Judge, Clarke Schmidt is also nearing a comeback. According to insider Gary Phillips, Aaron Boone said that could happen against the Minnesota Twins.

So far this season, Schmidt has been unable to see any game action with the Pinstripes, but his highly anticipated return has him excited. “Obviously, this has been a long journey, so a lot of anticipation, and it’s gonna kind of probably feel like a debut when I go out there. But it’s exciting. I’m ready to get back out there and compete with the guys.“

Whether he pitches or not, he appears to have everything ready to join his Yankees teammates in Minnesota over the next few days: “I got my bag packed,” he added. The Yankees are entering a decisive stretch of the season with a significant number of players returning.

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A long road to recovery for Schmidt

Schmidt’s career was seriously affected after he suffered a torn right UCL in July 2025 and had to undergo Tommy John surgery, specifically an internal brace procedure. Following a lengthy 14-month rehabilitation process, he completed his final Triple-A minor league rehab assignment and is set to be activated by the Yankees this week, returning just in time for the stretch run, where he will likely pitch out of the bullpen.

Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning.

A tough trip to Minnesota

Heading into their September 14–16, 2026 series at Target Field, the Yankees hit the road in high gear for a crucial late-season matchup against a hungry Minnesota Twins squad battling for a Wild Card spot. New York’s high-octane offense and pitching rotation have been setting the tempo, giving the Bronx Bombers plenty of confidence as they pull into Minneapolis.

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With Minnesota desperate for every win to keep its postseason dreams alive, Target Field should offer a fiery backdrop, but the Yankees look fully equipped to dominate the matchup and lock down momentum for the October stretch.

No major updates on Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is another player who has unfortunately suffered an injury, and for now, everything indicates that his return will have to wait a little longer. “Nothing new – he’s doing some things, he’s been hitting, but nothing imminent,” Aaron Boone said to the press.