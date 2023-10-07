How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 MLB NLDS. This game will take place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team hopes to be as lethal in the postseason as they were in the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB NLDS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Dodgers finished the regular season with 100 wins and only 62 losses, that record gave them direct access to the NLDS, but the Diamondbacks were lethal during the Wild Card series.

The Diamondbacks took advantage of the Wild Card series to try a couple of new things and the experiment was positive, they won both games against the Brewers by 6-3 and 5-2.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 MLB NLDS on Saturday, October 7 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is a favorite but the visitors know how to win against big teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:20 PM

CT: 8:20 PM

MT: 7:20 PM

PT: 6:20 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB NLDS, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is TBS.