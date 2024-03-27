How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox MLB Opening Day for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 28, 2024

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2024 MLB season gets underway on Thursday, March 28, with an eventful day that will see the Seattle Mariners welcome the Boston Red Sox to T-Mobile Park. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The hosts arrive in the season opener in high spirits, having avoided defeat in their last nine spring training matches. The Mariners fell just short of the postseason last year, which is why they want to start the new campaign strongly to get the job done this time.

This will be the start of a four-game series in Seattle for the Red Sox, who went undefeated in their last four spring training games. Boston aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign, in which it finished bottom of the AL East with a 78-84 record.

When will the Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox match be played?

The Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox will face each other on Thursday, March 28, at 10:10 PM (ET) at the T-Mobile Park. This will be the first game of a four-game series that will be played in consecutive days.

Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

SURVEY Who will win the game? Who will win the game? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Where to watch Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox in the US

The game to be played between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox in the 2024 MLB Opening Day will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: MLB.TV, NESN, and ROOT Sports.