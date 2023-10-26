How to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for World Series Game 1

Texas Rangers will face off against Arizona Diamondbacks in what will be the first game of the 2023 MLB World Series. Here you can find all the essential details, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the United States.

[Watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The highly anticipated showdown for MLB fans and, of course, the supporters of both teams has finally arrived. The World Series is underway, and soon we will discover who will be crowned the new champions of the 2023 season. In this instance, two teams whose Championship Series were marked by extreme competitiveness are pitted against each other.

In both cases, they had to determine their passage to the World Series through a decisive Game 7 of the Championship Series. On the Texas Rangers‘ side, they engaged in a fierce battle against the Houston Astros, while the Arizona Diamondbacks had to endure a hard-fought contest with the Philadelphia Phillies. A thrilling championship clash is set to unfold between these two rivals.

When will Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB World Series between Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will take place this Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

This 2023 MLB division series game between Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.