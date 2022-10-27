Jeremy Peña has been one of the greatest surprises for the Houston Astros during the 2022 MLB Season. Now, the young star has reached the World Series and here you can find more about him such as his age, height, contract, girlfriend and social media.

When Carlos Correa was gone and signed with the Minnesota Twins, many experts and thousands of fans believed it was the beginning of the end for the Houston Astros and their era of dominance in the American League. Nevertheless, Jeremy Peña changed the entire script.

Right now, Jeremy Peña is one of the best shortstops in baseball when, just a year ago, he was still a member of the Astros' practice squad. During the postseason, Peña has played a major role to sweep the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and the New York Yankees in the ALCS. In that American League Championship Series, New York's lack of defense was a crucial factor. Houston were flawless.

For Jeremy Peña, it's been a dream to play alongside superstars like Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander or Alex Bregman. Altogether, they'll try to give the Astros their second World Series title. In this article you'll find more about this amazing player such as his age, height, contract, girlfriend and social media.

How old is Jeremy Peña?

Jeremy Peña is 25 years old. He was born on September 22, 1997 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. On a remarkable achievement for the youngster, this was supposed to be a transition season after the departure of Carlos Correa. Nevertheless, Peña is in the conversation to win AL Rookie of the Year.

How tall is Jeremy Peña?

Jeremy Peña is 6'0" (183 cm) and weighs 202 lbs (91kg). Peña was born and raised in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo) and then his family moved to the United States when he was 9-years old. He was selected by the Astros in the 2018 MLB Draft, but his debut came until 2022.

Jeremy Peña contract: What is his salary?

Jeremy Peña is on a one-year/$700k contract with the Astros. That's a steal for Houston and just an amazing decision by the front office after all the money they decided not to pay for Carlos Correa. From a economic standpoint, this could end up being one of the best moves of the decade. Obviously, the Astros will have to offer Jeremy Peña a decent extension.

Who is Jeremy Peña's girlfriend?

Since at least 2019, Vasiliqi Turlla is the girlfriend of Jeremy Peña. During the 2022 MLB postseason, many fans wondered who was the recipient of famous Peña's heart-sign when he scored. That's her and also the gesture is for his mom Cecilia. Vasiliqi Turlla was born in Maine on 1998, but, her fathers are from Albania. A very interesting detail is that she's a track and field athlete.

How is Jeremy Peña on social media?

Considering his success during the 2022 postseason with the Astros, Jeremy Peña has been trending almost every day during the last weeks. For example, in his Instagram account @jpena221, the infielder is close of reaching 200k followers. In Twitter, Peña has almost 25k followers.