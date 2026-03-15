Jorge Polanco has the NY Mets’ goal firmly in mind for the upcoming MLB season

The upcoming MLB season will have the New York Mets entering as one of the top contenders for the title. Their impressive number of high-quality additions — including Jorge Polanco — has fans dreaming about the possibility of bringing home the next World Series.

During a recent conversation with The New York Post, published by Mike Puma through his account on X, the Dominican made his objective very clear: “I think we have all we need to win a World Series.”

Carlos Mendoza will have immeasurable talent at his disposal for the upcoming campaign. Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, and Juan Soto, among others, are some of the many names expected to join Jorge Polanco in the team’s main objective of reaching the final stage.

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In search of their third World Series

The New York Mets have captured two World Series championships in their franchise history, both marked by legendary moments in baseball lore. Their first title came in 1969, when the “Miracle Mets” defied all odds to defeat the Baltimore Orioles in just five games, completing one of the most improbable turnarounds in sports history.

NEW YORK METS CELEBRATE DURING THE METS 4-3 WIN OVER THE BOSTON RED SOX.

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Seventeen years later, the Mets secured their second trophy in 1986 by overcoming the Boston Red Sox in a dramatic seven-game series, famously remembered for the Game 6 error that paved the way for their comeback.

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While the team has claimed five National League pennants overall, these two championship seasons remain the gold standard for the fans in Queens as they look toward the 2026 campaign.

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Polanco’s numbers spark hope in Queens

Jorge Polanco earned his two-year, $40 million deal with the Mets following a dominant 2025 bounce-back season in Seattle. The switch-hitter slashed .265/.326/.495, blasting 26 home runs and driving in 78 RBIs across 138 games.

This offensive resurgence, highlighted by a career-high .229 ISO, was the primary catalyst for the Mets’ front office to secure him as a versatile cornerstone for their 2026 championship push.

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