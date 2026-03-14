Kodai Senga talks about how he stays healthy during Mets spring training

Becoming a contender in the MLB often depends on player health. The New York Mets know this, which is why they hope stars of Kodai Senga’s caliber can stay healthy.

In a recent interview with the press, the Japanese pitcher revealed the key to staying in shape during spring training: “This offseason I was rehabbing… connecting my brain and the body parts so I can move properly.”

Senga’s words highlight a training approach that goes beyond just baseball, focusing on preparing every aspect to avoid any type of setback throughout the 2026 MLB season.

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Senga’s recent injury

After a frustrating 2025 season hampered by a mid-season right hamstring strain, Senga has made a dominant return to the mound this spring. Recently, he delivered 3.0 perfect innings against the Marlins, striking out five and showcasing a significant velocity jump with his fastball touching 98.6 mph.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets

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Pitching options for Carlos Mendoza

see also Clay Holmes makes promise to Mets fans after leaving Team USA from the WBC

While Kodai Senga remains the high-upside “wild card” of the staff, the Mets have built significant rotation depth for the 2026 season. Freddy Peralta anchors the unit alongside rising star Nolan McLean, who is coming off a dominant MLB debut last summer.

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Behind them, veterans Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson provide a stable floor, while the healthy return of Christian Scott from Tommy John surgery offers a high-ceiling alternative if the team shifts away from a six-man rotation.