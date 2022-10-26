Jose Altuve is the leader of the Houston Astros in the quest for a new World Series title. In this article, you will find out very interesting details about his remarkable life such as his age, height, contract, wife and net worth.

Jose Altuve is one of the greatest players in all franchise history for the Houston Astros. The famous Astroboy from Puerto Cabello in Venezuela has been the leader of a team which never was recognized as a winning club. Nevertheless, after clinching the 2017 World Series, everything changed.

From that point on, with a core of players such as Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman or Zack Greinke, the Altuve led Astros began an era of dominance. One title, three World Series appearances and sixth consecutive pennants in the American League knocking out powerhouses such as the New York Yankees.

After the 2017 sign stealing scandal, and all the sanctions from Major League Baseball, Jose Altuve became the solo figure in a very complicated vindication process. Every finger pointed at him and still, he remained silent, worked fiercely and has the Astros, yet again, really close of another victory in the Fall Classic. In this article, you will find more details abou him such as his age, height, contract, wife and net worth.

How old is Jose Altuve?

Jose Altuve is 32 years old. He was born on May 6, 1990. Although his MLB data shows Maracay as his place of birth, AstroBoy is from Puerto Cabello in the state of Carabobo in Venezuela.

How tall is Jose Altuve?

During the last few years, the signature element for Jose Altuve is that he is one of the shortest active players in MLB and still he is one of the greatest. He is a right-handed batter and thrower and his height is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m). Altuve's weight is 165 pounds (75 kg).

Jose Altuve contract: What is his salary?

On March of 2018, after helping the Astros to finally conquer a World Series, Jose Altuve signed a $163.5 million, seven-year contract. It was the longest in team history and a clear sign by Houston's front office that he was the leader in the clubhouse. Superstar contract for a superstar player.

Is Jose Altuve married? Who is his wife?

Nina Altuve (Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval) is the wife of Jose Altuve and their story together is amazing. The couple met when they were only 16-years old in high school. She is 30-years old and was born in Maracay, Venezuela. They have two daughters.

How much is Jose Altuve net worth?

At the moment, Jose Altuve has a net worth of $66.5 million (considering his annual salary). Altuve has signed deals with famous brands such as Chevrolet, Disney, Bank of America, New Balance, HEB and Papa John's.