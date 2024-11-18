France's victory could knock Messi's Argentina off the top spot of the FIFA rankings

Lionel Messi's Argentina are coming from losing their last match against Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Now, their top spot at the FIFA rankings is also in danger due to France's last win.

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina have been at the top of Men’s FIFA rankings for the past 18 months, even surpassing their own previous record of 11 months. However, Lionel Scaloni’s men can lose their lead if they fail to win against Peru in their upcoming match after France’s last victory.

Argentina are coming from a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which made them lose 5.52 points. Meanwhile, France, who are second, won their last match against Italy (3-1), which added them 7.93 points.

To maintain their streak, La Albiceleste need to take the three points against Jorge Fossati’s men at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. Currently, Peru sit bottom of the qualifying table and have picked up just one win from their 11 games so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Argentina have been the most consistent team in the Conmebol Qualifying, they have had some setbacks in their most recent away matches. As visitors, they lost to Colombia (2-1), tied with Venezuela (1-1) and were defeated by Paraguay.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier

Advertisement

However, as locals, the current World Cup champions have been unstoppable. In their last two matches on home soil, they have thrashed Chile (3-0) and Bolivia (6-0). But, as they still lead the standings with 22 points, Uruguay and Colombia are closing in on the top spot with 19 points.

Advertisement

Argentina’s absences for the match against Peru

After the match against Paraguay, Argentina lost two key players in the squad: Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero and Nahuel Molina, who won’t be available to play against Peru. Romero was subbed off at halftime at Defensores del Chaco, while Molina left the pitch at 77th minute.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, Guiliano Simeone has joined the squad for the match against Peru. He also said that Leonardo Balerdi and Gonzalo Montiel could be the ones to replace them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Current FIFA’s Men’s Ranking (October, 24)