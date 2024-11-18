Croatia vs Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo out for Matchday 6 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
Croatia receive a Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo at Split's Stadion Poljud for Matchday 6 in Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates!

Darijo Srna of Croatia controls the ball under pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Croatia and Portugal
By Gianni Taina

Croatia will play Portugal at Stadion Poljud in Split as part of Matchday 6 in Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal have already secured their spot in the next round and Roberto Martinez decided to rule out Cristiano Ronaldo for this game. On the other hand, Croatia need at least a draw to guarantee their qualification.

Portugal are heading to this match after a dominant 5-1 win over Poland, with the Al Nassr star netting a brace. Meanwhile, Croatia are looking to bounce back after a tough 1-0 loss to Scotland but remain second in the group standings with strong odds of progressing. Stay with us for all the live updates and highlights from this matchup!

Group A1 standings

Portugal sit at the top of the Group 1A standings with 13 points after the first five matchdays. Close behind is Croatia with 7 points, while Poland and Scotland follow with 4 points.

How Croatia are preparing for the Portugal match

Croatia enter the game following a narrow 1-0 loss to Scotland in their most recent match. Despite the setback, the Croatian squad remains in second place with seven points and a draw against Portugal would be enough to secure their spot in the next round of the UEFA Nations League.

How Portugal are shaping up ahead of Croatia clash

Portugal are entering the match as one of the standout teams of the tournament. They have accumulated 13 points so far and remain unbeaten, demonstrating their dominance on the field.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Portugal’s game against Croatia, as head coach Roberto Martínez has opted to rest several key players. With Portugal already securing the top spot in Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League, Martínez has prioritized team rotation.

Today’s stage: Stadion Poljud

Croatia will host Portugal at the iconic Poljud Stadium, home of HNK Hajduk Split. This historic venue boasts a seating capacity of 35,000 and the last time the Croatian national team played here was in 2023 during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Luka Modric and his teammates battled to a 1-1 draw against Wales.

A general view inside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between Croatia and France at Stadion Poljud

Today's referee

Italian Davide Massa will officiate today's clash between Croatia and Portugal.

  • Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
  • Assistant 1: Filippo Meli (ITA)
  • Assistant 2: Stefano Alassio (ITA)
  • Fourth official: Daniele Doveri (ITA)
  • VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)
  • AVAR: Michael Fabbri (ITA)

Kick-off time and how to watch

The clash between Croatia and Portugal for the Matchday 6 of 2024-25 UEFA Nations League will kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

There will be many options to watch Croatia vs Portugal live in the USA.

If you want to watch the match in the US, it will be available for viewers on Fubo.

Croatia host Portugal for Matchday 6 of 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Welcome to our live blog of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 between Croatia and Portugal!

The two teams will face each other at Stadion Poljud in Croatia.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

