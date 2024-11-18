Croatia vs Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo out for Matchday 6 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League

Croatia will play Portugal at Stadion Poljud in Split as part of Matchday 6 in Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal have already secured their spot in the next round and Roberto Martinez decided to rule out Cristiano Ronaldo for this game. On the other hand, Croatia need at least a draw to guarantee their qualification.

Portugal are heading to this match after a dominant 5-1 win over Poland, with the Al Nassr star netting a brace. Meanwhile, Croatia are looking to bounce back after a tough 1-0 loss to Scotland but remain second in the group standings with strong odds of progressing. Stay with us for all the live updates and highlights from this matchup!