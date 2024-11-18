Daniel Jones has struggled to meet expectations with the New York Giants since signing his contract extension. Now, the team has decided to move on from him and name a new starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season.

The Daniel Jones experiment appears to be nearing its end. Just half a year after signing him to a contract extension, the New York Giants have decided to bench him, naming a new starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

Last year, the Giants faced a pivotal decision: extend Daniel Jones’ contract or prioritize Saquon Barkley. The team ultimately chose Jones, parting ways with Barkley in the offseason.

A few months later, that decision has produced less-than-favorable results. The Giants have struggled with Jones as their quarterback, leaving many to wonder how different things might have been if they had stuck with Barkley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giants name new starting quarterback to replace Daniel Jones

When the Giants announced Jones’ contract extension, many questioned the decision. Despite limited success, the team believed he could be their long-term franchise quarterback.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Daniel Jones receives strong message from the Giants about his performance

In his first season post-extension, Jones suffered a torn ACL, cutting his year short. Despite the setback, the Giants hoped he could return in 2024 and lead the team to success.

Advertisement

However, the 2024 season has not gone as planned. After 11 weeks, Jones has failed to meet expectations, prompting the Giants to move on from him as their starter.

Advertisement

Following a crushing Week 10 loss to the Panthers, the Giants confirmed that Jones would no longer be their starting quarterback. Instead, Tommy DeVito will take over the role.

Tommy DeVito will be the starting QB for the Giants in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeVito, who stepped in for Jones last year, has been named the starter for the Giants’ Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. Although the team signed Drew Lock in the offseason, head coach Brian Daboll’s familiarity with DeVito influenced the decision to give him the nod over Lock.

What’s next for Daniel Jones and the Giants?

Daniel Jones may have played his final snap for the Giants. His contract includes a $23 million injury guarantee that the team hopes to avoid, making it likely they’ll keep him benched for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Brian Daboll seems to confirm Daniel Jones, Giants lose key weapon

The Giants are already considering cutting ties with Jones after the season. If they release him, they would face a $22 million dead cap hit, a consequence of parting ways before the expiration of his 4-year, $160 million extension signed in 2023.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Giants cut Daniel Jones by the end of the 2024 season? Should the Giants cut Daniel Jones by the end of the 2024 season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE