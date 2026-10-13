Jose Ramirez breaks down how Guardians outplayed Rays in ALCS Game 1

Jose Ramirez led the way in Game 1, coming through in the clutch to power the Cleveland Guardians past the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cleveland Guardians turned heads across the MLB with their ALCS Game 1 performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, led by star third baseman Jose Ramirez, who broke down postgame how Cleveland managed to dictate the tempo and disrupt Tampa Bay.

“That’s Cleveland baseball. We don’t rely on guys who are going to hit 30 or 40 homers,” Ramirez said after the victory. “We play a fast-paced game, put pressure on the defense, and make things happen.”

Despite entering the postseason as underdogs behind a Rays team that captured the American League East ahead of the New York Yankees, Cleveland continues to prove it possesses the exact type of relentless style built for October baseball.

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By delivering the kind of offensive output in a single night that took the Yankees three games to muster in the ALDS, the Guardians started the ALCS on the right foot, leaving Tampa Bay scrambling for answers heading into Game 2.

Ramirez sets the tone in Game 1 victory

Ramirez set the tone early in the opener, anchoring Cleveland’s 7–3 victory over Tampa Bay with a stellar multi-hit night at the plate and elite defense at the hot corner.

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Finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI, Ramirez showed he is locked in for the postseason, determined to propel Cleveland to its first World Series appearance since 2016. He kept constant pressure on the Tampa Bay pitching staff throughout the night, delivering a clutch ninth-inning RBI single to cap off Cleveland’s 14-hit performance.

Beyond his offensive spark, Ramirez was equally dominant in the field, robbing the Rays of extra bases with a leaping snag at third to extinguish a potential Tampa Bay rally.

Key takeaways

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez praised his team’s fast-paced style following ALCS Game 1.

praised his team’s fast-paced style following ALCS Game 1. Cleveland defeated Tampa Bay 7–3 while amassing a 14-hit performance in Game 1.

while amassing a 14-hit performance in Game 1. Ramirez finished 3-for-5 with an RBI while adding strong defensive plays at third base.

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