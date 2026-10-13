Guardians do in one game what it took the NY Yankees three games to do against Rays

Following Game 1 between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees are generating significant buzz over their matchup against starter Drew Rasmussen.

While the Cleveland Guardians created immediate noise in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was the New York Yankees who took center stage following a string of quiet offensive performances, leaving stars like Jose Ramirez to steal the spotlight while Rays starter Drew Rasmussen struggled on the mound.

The Yankees managed just 12 hits across three full games against the Rays in the Division Series. By contrast, the Guardians matched that total of 12 hits before recording an out in the ninth inning of ALCS Game 1.

Those contrasting numbers highlight the offensive rut that doomed New York during the ALDS. They also underscore a surging Cleveland squad now four wins away from a World Series matchup against the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Among the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. drew significant critique for his postseason performance, with former teammate Anthony Rizzo even weighing in on the slugger’s struggles. Now, with Cleveland’s offense firing on all cylinders, high expectations surround how the remainder of the ALCS will play out.

Yankees’ key contributors against the Rays

Plagued by key absences—most notably team captain Aaron Judge, who missed the postseason due to a calf strain—New York struggled to generate consistent run support against Tampa Bay’s dominant pitching staff, scoring just five runs across the entire series.

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The few bright spots were led by first baseman Ben Rice and shortstop Anthony Volpe, who produced three hits apiece. Rice provided a rare power surge with two solo home runs in Game 2, while Volpe picked up an RBI double in Game 3 following a dramatic fan-interference ruling on a potential game-tying homer.

Rookie Spencer Jones added two hits, including an RBI double, while Cody Bellinger, Luis Garcia Jr., George Lombard Jr., and Austin Wells each managed a single hit throughout the series.

Guardians’ key power surge in Game 1

In stark contrast to New York’s series-long struggles against Tampa Bay, Cleveland needed just three key hitters to dictate the narrative in Game 1 of the ALCS.

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Steven Kwan (1-for-3, walk-off HR, RBI, run), Jose Ramirez (1-for-3, 2-run HR, 2 RBIs, run, walk), and Lane Thomas (2-for-4, 2 singles) spearheaded the offensive spark, leading the Guardians to an emphatic series-opening victory over the Rays.

Key takeaways

The Yankees managed only 12 total hits across three full ALDS games against Tampa Bay.

across three full ALDS games against Tampa Bay. Cleveland matched New York’s 12 hits before recording an out in the ninth inning.

in the ninth inning. Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and Lane Thomas fueled Cleveland’s Game 1 ALCS win.