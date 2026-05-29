Orioles’ Pete Alonso gets honest after costly mistakes in loss vs Blue Jays

Pete Alonso addressed his struggles after the Baltimore Orioles’ 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, taking responsibility for key mistakes in another tough defeat.

The Baltimore Orioles suffered another frustrating defeat Thursday night, falling 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards, and first baseman Pete Alonso didn’t shy away from taking responsibility afterward, reflecting on the issues that had already surfaced in April, when Alonso was frustrated by his slow Orioles start. Following the loss, Alonso openly addressed his struggles at the plate and on the bases as Baltimore dropped to 26-31 on the season.

“I really enjoy being in those situations, and not to come through for the team there [in the first inning], it really stinks,” Alonso said after the game, according to reporter Luke Jones. “And then making a baserunning error like that in the eighth obviously stinks as well. Yeah, not a good one.”

The veteran slugger finished 1-for-4 in the series opener and was unable to capitalize in key scoring opportunities. Alonso’s baserunning mistake late in the game further compounded a difficult night for an Orioles offense that once again struggled to generate timely production.

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Orioles continue searching for offensive consistency

Toronto struck first with a run in the third inning before Baltimore answered in the fourth to tie the game. However, the Blue Jays regained the lead in the eighth inning and held on through the ninth, handing the Orioles another close loss in a season filled with inconsistency.

Pete Alonso #25 of the Orioles bats against the Rays. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Despite posting solid power numbers overall this year, Alonso has struggled to maintain offensive rhythm during recent games. The 30-year-old entered the matchup hitting .231 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a .740 OPS through 216 at-bats during the 2026 campaign.

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Baltimore’s lineup has shown flashes throughout the season, but the club continues to search for sustained production against divisional opponents. The Orioles currently sit fourth in the AL East, trailing both Toronto and the New York Yankees in the standings.

Alonso looks to rebound as Orioles continue Blue Jays series

Alonso joined Baltimore this past offseason after spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the New York Mets, bringing veteran power and postseason experience to the Orioles’ lineup. While expectations remain high for the slugger, he acknowledged the need to improve in critical moments moving forward.

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The Orioles will attempt to bounce back Friday night in Game 2 of their four-game series against Toronto. With the team continuing to fight to stay within reach in the AL East race, Baltimore will need more consistent production from the middle of its lineup, especially from players like Alonso.