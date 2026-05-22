George Springer opens up after Blue Jays see encouraging turnaround vs NY Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer shared an honest reaction after breaking out of his home run slump against the New York Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays may finally be seeing signs of life from veteran outfielder George Springer after a difficult start to the 2026 season. Springer entered Toronto’s four-game series against the New York Yankees with only two home runs on the year, but he matched that total during the series alone as the Blue Jays earned a split against their division rivals.

After helping Toronto secure a 2-0 victory on Thursday with another key home run, Springer delivered an honest message about his recent struggles and his commitment to improving. “I do it for the boys. I do it for the fans,” Springer said during a postgame interview with Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae. “I owe it to everybody to be better and to play better, and I will.”

The Blue Jays improved to 23-27 following the series, and Springer’s recent power surge could become an important development for a team trying to climb back into contention, as Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham also shared an encouraging injury update after his scare against Toronto.

Advertisement

Springer trying to break out of early-season slump

Despite the encouraging series against New York, Springer’s overall numbers remain below his usual standards. Through his first 50 games of the season, the veteran outfielder is batting .200 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

George Springer #4 of the Blue Jays hits a solo home run against the Yankees. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Those struggles stand out even more considering Springer is coming off an excellent 2025 campaign in which he hit .309 with 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

Advertisement

Part of the inconsistency may be connected to injuries. Springer previously fractured his big toe earlier this season after fouling a ball off his foot, although he has continued playing through the issue.

Blue Jays hoping Springer can spark offense

Toronto’s offense has lacked consistency for much of the season, making Springer’s resurgence especially important moving forward. The Blue Jays are still searching for momentum in a competitive AL East race, and a productive Springer would significantly strengthen the lineup.

SurveyWill George Springer fully bounce back this season? Will George Springer fully bounce back this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For now, the recent series against the Yankees at least offered some optimism that the veteran outfielder may finally be finding his rhythm at the plate again.