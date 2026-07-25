Juan Soto’s injury forces NY Mets to make roster move before Dodgers series continues

Juan Soto’s left calf injury forced the New York Mets to adjust their roster ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers series, adding another setback for a team already dealing with multiple absences.

The New York Mets will be without one of their biggest offensive stars after placing Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. The move comes after the outfielder exited Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of discomfort in the same leg.

The Mets announced the roster move on Saturday, adding that infielder Eric Wagaman has been recalled from Triple-A to take Soto’s place on the active roster while the slugger begins his recovery.

Soto‘s latest setback continues a frustrating season marked by recurring physical issues. The All-Star had already reported soreness in his left calf on July 16, and the injury worsened during Friday’s game, forcing the Mets to sideline one of the key pieces of their lineup.

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Juan Soto’s injury continues difficult 2026 season

This isn’t the first time Soto has dealt with lower-body injuries this year. He opened the season by spending time on the injured list with a right calf strain suffered in early April before returning to the lineup.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/MZmnJng6Oq — New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2026

The outfielder has also battled other physical setbacks during the season. In May, Soto dealt with stiffness in the left side of his back during a series against the Chicago Cubs, while his recent left calf discomfort became an increasing concern over the past two weeks before Friday’s aggravation.

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What does Soto’s absence mean for the Mets?

Without Soto, the Mets lose one of the most dangerous hitters in their lineup while hoping his recovery is limited to the minimum stay on the injured list. Soto, the Mets’ lone All‑Star representative, was slashing .283/.408/.539 with 21 home runs through 84 games at the time of this latest setback, production that has been central to keeping New York’s offense competitive.