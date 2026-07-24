Rays emerge as potential trade fit for Luis Arraez as NY Yankees, Dodgers face roster questions

Luis Arraez trade rumors continue to grow as an MLB insider explains why the Tampa Bay Rays may be a better fit than the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the future of Luis Arraez with the San Francisco Giants has become a topic of discussion, and MLB insider Mike Petriello, believes the Tampa Bay Rays could be a better destination than the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. The contact-oriented infielder could provide a major boost to a Rays lineup built around putting the ball in play.

According to MLB insider Petriello, “The Rays have the 24th-best projected rest-of-season production at second base, and nothing about Arraez’s contract would be out of Tampa Bay’s range. This is a lineup that’s well known for contact, given the lowest-in-MLB strikeout rate, and Arraez would certainly fit into that fingerprint,” he wrote.

The possibility of a trade has gained attention as teams evaluate their needs for the second half of the season. Petriello noted that Tampa Bay’s roster construction and positional situation make the Rays a more natural fit for Arraez than other contenders reportedly interested in the two‑time batting champion.

Advertisement

Why Luis Arraez could fit better with the Rays than Yankees or Dodgers

One of the biggest factors in a potential Arraez trade is his preference to continue playing second base. While his offensive profile makes him valuable to several contenders, his positional expectations could limit the number of teams where he would immediately have a clear role.

The Yankees have reportedly shown interest in Arraez, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. currently occupies second base in New York. The Dodgers also have Tommy Edman handling the position, creating a more complicated fit for a player who wants consistent opportunities at second.

Advertisement

Rays’ position in AL East adds pressure before MLB trade deadline

Tampa Bay enters the trade deadline in a strong position, currently competing at the top of the American League East. Even with a successful season underway, the Rays could look for additions that strengthen their lineup for a potential postseason push.

Arraez would not only bring elite bat-to-ball skills but also postseason experience after previous runs with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. His ability to control at-bats and avoid strikeouts could complement a team that already emphasizes putting pressure on opposing pitchers.

SurveyWhere should Luis Arraez be traded? Where should Luis Arraez be traded? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The main challenge for the Rays would be finding a trade package that satisfies San Francisco. Although Arraez may not command the same return as some of the biggest names available before the deadline, the Giants would still likely expect meaningful value in exchange for one of baseball’s most consistent hitters.