Phillies’ Don Mattingly backs Trea Turner after roller-coaster performance vs Dodgers

Trea Turner powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the Los Angeles Dodgers with a standout offensive night, earning public support from manager Don Mattingly after a performance defined by sharp highs and costly lows.

The Philadelphia Phillies, under manager Don Mattingly, earned a thrilling 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, and no player embodied the game’s unpredictability more than Trea Turner. After hearing boos from the home crowd following multiple defensive miscues, Turner answered in the biggest possible way at the plate.

His offensive outburst included the 200th home run and 300th double of his MLB career, while manager Don Mattingly publicly backed his shortstop after the game, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Trea’s our guy. He works every day. It’s not like he’s out there and doesn’t care about defense. Trea cares about his defense and he wants to make plays. So, we ride with Trea. I trust him.”

He also added,“You’ve got to put it behind you. He’s not bothered by what people say. He wants to make plays. He wants to win and he wants to get better and he knows he’s better than that,” Mattingly said.

Advertisement

Turner drove in five runs with two home runs, helping Philadelphia outlast one of their biggest National League rivals despite enduring another challenging night in the field.

Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base. Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

Don Mattingly keeps his confidence in Trea Turner

Turner’s performance perfectly illustrated both sides of his season. While his defensive struggles remained a storyline, his bat once again proved to be a difference-maker for Philadelphia, as his two home runs helped the Phillies pull away after Los Angeles erased an early deficit.

Advertisement

The veteran acknowledged the unusual nature of the game and admitted it tested him emotionally. “It was a ridiculous game, in general, by me. I was happy we got the win, but it was just a roller coaster — up, down, up, down,” Turner said.

Turner’s bat continues to carry the Phillies

Although questions remain about his defense, Turner’s offensive production has become one of Philadelphia’s biggest strengths entering the final stretch of the regular season. Over his last 27 games, he is batting .324 with seven home runs, 19 RBIs and a .360 on-base percentage.

SurveyShould the Phillies keep Trea Turner at shortstop for the rest of the season? Should the Phillies keep Trea Turner at shortstop for the rest of the season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Turner believes finding consistency on defense is similar to regaining rhythm at the plate. “I have to be better. Everyone talks about rhythm at the plate, but there’s rhythm on the basepaths and rhythm on defense. Sometimes you feel good, sometimes you don’t. You just have to find that flow again,” Turner said.