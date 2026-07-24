NY Yankees trade target Tarik Skubal makes stance on Tigers future clear before deadline

Ace Tarik Skubal made his stance on the Detroit Tigers’ future clear as the New York Yankees evaluate him as a potential trade target before the MLB deadline.

Tarik Skubal has emerged as one of the biggest names connected to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Detroit Tigers ace has made his preference clear. As trade speculation continues to intensify, the reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner insists he hopes to finish the season with the franchise that drafted and developed him.

“I think we have a chance to win a World Series,“ Skubal told The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen on Thursday. “I’ve never been more motivated to try to win a World Series for this city, the team that drafted me in 2018 and helped develop me. That’s always been the goal, and that will never change unless I’m told I’m on a different team.”

The left-hander is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2026 season, making him one of the most coveted pitchers available if Detroit decides to entertain offers before the Aug. 3 deadline. However, the Tigers remain in the American League playoff race, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future.

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Could the Yankees still pursue Tarik Skubal?

Although Skubal has publicly expressed his desire to remain in Detroit, rival clubs are expected to continue monitoring his situation. The Yankees have repeatedly been mentioned among the teams with the prospect capital to assemble a competitive trade package if the Tigers decide to move their ace.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers pitches during the first inning. Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

According to reports, Detroit would seek a controllable starting pitcher along with multiple high-end prospects in return. The Yankees could potentially build such an offer around pitchers like Will Warren or Ryan Weathers, though New York’s priorities have reportedly shifted toward bullpen help and another right-handed bat.

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Tigers remain in the playoff race

Detroit’s recent surge has complicated any decision regarding Skubal. Following Thursday’s victory over the Kansas City Royals, the Tigers improved to 27-16 since June 1 and remain within striking distance of both the AL Central lead and a Wild Card berth.

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Skubal also acknowledged that he expects little communication from the front office regarding any potential trade discussions. “Those questions are not for me,“ he said. “I’ve been around it a couple times and players usually don’t know until about five minutes before everybody else does.”