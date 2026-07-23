Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals team’s trade deadline approach despite injury concerns￼

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to deal with several key injuries as the MLB trade deadline approaches, but manager Dave Roberts doesn’t believe the club has any major weaknesses that require an aggressive move before Aug. 3. While the Dodgers remain open to exploring opportunities, Roberts suggested the organization is confident in the talent already within the roster.

Speaking about the team’s outlook, Roberts downplayed the need for blockbuster additions. “Personally, I don’t see any glaring needs. I really don’t,” Roberts said, according to The New York Post, while adding that the Dodgers are “always kicking the tires” as they evaluate potential trade opportunities.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Shohei Ohtani‘s pitching return and catcher Will Smith‘s recovery from a neck injury, Los Angeles remains one of the National League’s top contenders. Roberts also expressed confidence that many of the injured players expected back over the coming weeks could provide the same impact as acquiring talent at the trade deadline.

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Dodgers remain confident in internal reinforcements

Roberts indicated the Dodgers expect Will Smith to return before the postseason, while rookie Dalton Rushing has earned the organization’s trust after serving as the primary catcher during Smith’s absence.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates. Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

The manager also provided an update on Ohtani, explaining that his left knee condition hasn’t worsened, although it has yet to improve. Ohtani is expected to throw another bullpen session later this week as he continues working toward a return to the rotation.

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Los Angeles keeping options open before Aug. 3 deadline

Although Roberts doesn’t anticipate a major acquisition, he acknowledged the Dodgers will continue monitoring the market until the deadline. “There are certainties and there are uncertainties, and you have to make a bet. I do know that the deadline is Aug. 3. So we have time to get as much information, you see what you got at that point in time, and then you have to make a decision,” Roberts said.