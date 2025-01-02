NBA News: Paul George offers tough self-criticism after Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Kings

The 2024-25 NBA season has been a struggle for the Philadelphia 76ers, who entered the campaign with aspirations of seriously competing in the Eastern Conference. However, multiple factors have hampered their performances, leaving them far from their goal. On Wednesday, the Sixers suffered a 113-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, and Paul George didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for the loss.

“Just bad time management on all of those plays on my behalf,” George admitted in a postgame press conference. The 34-year-old had been stellar through the first three quarters, leading the team with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. But everything unraveled in the final frame, as George failed to score and eventually fouled out.

“I’m going to watch those last four or five minutes and learn from it,” George said. “I just didn’t have a good feel for the clock. I put myself in a bad spot. I should have been more aggressive.”

Reflecting on his performance through the first three quarters at Golden 1 Center, George acknowledged, “I felt like I was in a good groove.” Yet, he also revealed that physical issues had played a part in his struggles. “The back did limit me a little with some tightness and soreness,” he explained. “But no excuse—I’ve got to be better down the stretch.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maxey takes accountability

The Sixers entered the final quarter with a 9-point lead, but they couldn’t hold onto it. While Paul George’s performance dipped in the closing moments, he wasn’t the only one shouldering responsibility for the team’s collapse.

“We couldn’t score,” Tyrese Maxey said, analyzing the lost lead. “They took us out of a lot of the things we wanted to do. Most of that was my fault, so I’ve got to do a better job closing out that game.”

Maxey finished the night with solid individual numbers, contributing 27 points, two rebounds, and six assists over 42 minutes of play. However, those efforts weren’t enough to secure a victory for the Sixers.

The missing piece: Embiid

Beyond the individual mistakes made by George and Maxey, there’s no denying that the absence of Joel Embiid played a significant role in the outcome. The Cameroonian center was sidelined due to a sore left foot, marking his 20th missed game in 31 appearances for the Sixers this season. Had Embiid been on the court, the game against Sacramento could have unfolded very differently for Philadelphia.

