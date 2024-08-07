The MLB trade deadline may seem like the end of the transfer market, but it's not. Discover the different strategies teams use to continue strengthening their rosters after July 30.

MLB‘s trade deadline on July 30 marks the end of the main window for teams looking to bolster their rosters. However, this does not mean that the chances of incorporating new players disappear completely.

There are several ways for teams to acquire talent after July 30. Although the options are more limited, there are still opportunities to strengthen the roster and compete for a playoff spot.

Although the chances of bolstering the team after the deadline are limited, teams can explore different avenues to find additional talent and improve their chances of success in the second half of the season.

Options to acquire players in MLB after the deadline

The first option is through trades. Although the transaction volume decreased significantly after July 30, it is still possible to make some moves. Players who can be traded at this stage are usually in the minor leagues and have more affordable contracts.

The Guardians acquired right-hander Alex Cobb in a trade with the Giants. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Another way is through waivers. Teams may claim players who are waivered by other teams. However, it is important to note that waivers are irrevocable, so once a player is claimed, he becomes part of the new team.

Finally, free agency remains an option, although the chances of finding high-level talent at this time of the year are limited. Some experienced players may be available to sign minor league contracts in hopes of being called up to the majors.

Constraints and challenges

Importantly, there are certain restrictions on acquiring players after the deadline. For example, players must be in a team’s organization by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the playoffs.

In addition, the quality of players available at this stage is usually lower than those that can be obtained before July 30. This means that teams must be careful when evaluating options and making strategic decisions.