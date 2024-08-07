Mookie Betts is back with the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts has made a decision. The star outfielder will share the field with Shohei Ohtani, forming a lethal duo that promises to dominate the MLB.

Mookie Betts will be back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup and will take a new spot in the batting order behind Shohei Ohtani. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the decision, highlighting the impact Ohtani can make from the first pitch.

Betts’ versatility is a valuable asset for the Dodgers. While his return will be at shortstop, the team has other options at that position, such as Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas, which could allow Betts to return to the outfield eventually.

The decision to move Betts down in the batting order is meant to break the pitching concentration on the two powerful left-handed hitters, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Although Betts prefers to lead the lineup, he prioritizes the team’s success and will accept any position assigned to him by the manager.

Shohei Ohtani ahead of Mookie Betts

The decision to place Ohtani as the leadoff hitter has proven effective. The Japanese have posted impressive numbers since taking on that role, including an outstanding batting average and a high on-base percentage.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after making a play to throw Garrett Hampson #2 of the Kansas City Royals out at first in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

His ability to generate damage from the first at-bat has been key to the Dodgers’ success. The combination of Ohtani and Betts in the first two spots in the lineup poses a constant threat to opposing pitchers.

Dodgers’ infield and outfield flexibility

The versatility of the players is an advantage for any team, and the Dodgers are no exception. With the acquisition of Tommy Edman at the trade deadline, the team has more options to fill different positions in both the infield and outfield.