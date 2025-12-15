LA Dodgers’ president delivers an emphatic message regarding Kike Hernandez’s future

Trending topics:
Kike Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been at the center of speculation concerning his future with the team for the upcoming season. Recently, the Dodgers' president addressed these rumors by delivering a statement about Hernandez's potential role and continuity with the organization.

By Santiago Tovar

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesEnrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

With a strong message, Los Angeles Dodgers President Andrew Friedman addressed the future of Kike Hernandez within the organization. As Hernandez enters free agency, speculation about his potential return has generated considerable excitement among the fanbase.

According to Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain, Friedman made it clear that Hernandez’s future with the team remains uncertain but promising, as they are keeping the door open for him. “Dodgers President Andrew Friedman says LA will never shut the door on Kike Hernandez and praised the value he brings,” McKain reported following his discussion with Friedman.

Friedman’s comments have sparked hope among fans, as Hernandez is a beloved figure. His potential return is enticing, considering his contribution to the Dodgers’ recent success, including their last two World Series titles.

Hernandez has been with the Dodgers for nine years, during which he played a vital role in the team’s 2020 World Series victory, as well as their earlier appearances in the 2017 and 2018 World Series.

Enrique Hernández looks on during the national anthem

Enrique Hernández looks on

Kike Hernandez’s thoughts on Edwin Diaz joining LA

Rumor has it that one of the notable acquisitions by the Dodgers is former New York Mets player Edwin Diaz. Hernandez shared on The Real DV Show his conversation with Diaz before the reports of him joining the Dodgers surfaced.

“I told him, if you sign with the Dodgers, you won’t regret it one bit,” Hernandez shared about his discussion with the right-handed pitcher who is eager to secure his first World Series title with Los Angeles.

Potential Dodgers additions in the offseason

In addition to players reportedly already signed by the Dodgers for 2026, several other names are generating considerable excitement for their potential inclusion on the roster of the reigning champions.

Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Munetaka Murakami are among the players the Dodgers are reportedly considering to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season as they aim to defend their championship title and achieve a three-peat.

