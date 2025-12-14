MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly make a key decision about one of their players from last season

There is significant anticipation surrounding the new additions to the Los Angeles Dodgers roster. With some names already confirmed for the next season, the team is at the center of numerous rumors about players potentially moving to other franchises.

According to Taylor Glasnow during his appearance on MLB Network Radio, the Dodgers have assured him that he will not be traded during this offseason. Despite widespread speculation about Glasnow’s possible transfer to another team, the Dodgers are reportedly planning to keep him for the 2026 MLB season.

Glasnow played a crucial role in helping the Dodgers secure their second consecutive World Series title. With a 3.19 ERA in the regular season and a stellar 1.69 ERA in six postseason games, allowing only 10 home runs in 18 regular season games, Glasnow was instrumental in the team’s championship success.

With his continued presence on the roster, the Dodgers have a player capable of making a significant impact in the 2026 MLB season. And for sure he would be playing at his best to reach another World Series title.

Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches.

The team reportedly interested in Glasnow

Rumors during the offseason linked Tarik Skubal to a potential blockbuster trade with the Dodgers, involving the Detroit Tigers. These speculations also included Glasnow as part of the negotiation.

As one of the higher-earning players, Glasnow is set to make $65 million over the next two seasons — $32.5 million per year — and has a $21.56 million player option or a$30 million team option for 2028.

With the situation regarding Glasnow now clarified, the Dodgers can count on him for the upcoming season. Attention now turns to new additions, with Skubal continuing to generate a lot of interest.

