MLB Rumors: Red Sox could face ‘desperate’ NL rival in Alex Bregman pursuit

The Boston Red Sox may battle a ‘desperate’ NL rival for Alex Bregman, as the power-hitting third baseman headlines a high-stakes MLB free-agent race.

By Alexander Rosquez

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a single.
The Boston Red Sox face a critical offseason decision as they pursue a return of Alex Bregman, a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. After missing out on other marquee free agents, Bregman’s potential return has taken on renewed urgency, shaping the Red Sox’s strategy in a market where power bats are scarce.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made no secret of his desire to bring Bregman back. Yet with rival teams circling and Bregman seeking a lucrative deal, Boston may find itself in a tense bidding war that tests both patience and resources.

Adding intrigue, the Red Sox could face competition from a desperate” club in the National League, raising the stakes for a player whose presence could impact both performance and clubhouse culture.

According to Masslive.com’s Sean McAdam, It’s possible that a desperate New York Mets club could view Bregman as a step in the right direction when it comes to improving the team’s run prevention while adding a unifying personality to a divided clubhouse.”

Could the Mets make a play for Bregman?

The Mets, who recently lost franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, could see Bregman as a key addition. Seattle is also mentioned as a potential suitor, though that remains speculative, McAdam notes.

Bregman’s 2025 season

In 2025, Bregman earned his third All-Star nod, posting a .273 batting average and .821 OPS—the highest marks since 2019. He demonstrated his power with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, even after missing nearly two months with a right quad strain.

