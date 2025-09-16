Luke Weaver discusses performance struggles in NY Yankees’ devastating loss to Twins

In a challenging matchup, the New York Yankees fell to the Minnesota Twins in a game where one of the struggling players was Luke Weaver. His performance fell short of expectations, as the Twins capitalized on his struggles, scoring seven runs in a shutout victory over the Yankees.

Despite not being the player with the most innings pitched, Weaver managed a mere 0.1 innings and allowed three hits, five runs, and two walks during his brief stint on the mound. This performance inevitably drew pointed questions from the media post-game.

“That was trash,” Weaver candidly admitted. “My body wasn’t in sync with the intensity of the game, and when I tried to execute, I couldn’t. I felt like I was battling myself constantly, mentally trying to overcome it, and attempting to stay focused. Those two factors, in my opinion, explain what happened out there.”

With stark honesty, Weaver acknowledged that his concentration wavered during the brief 0.1 inning pitched against the Twins. Despite Weaver’s struggles, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon also faced criticism for his performance, enduring a tough night against the Twins and facing backlash on social media.

Weaver downplays physical concerns

Despite recent struggles on the mound, Weaver has been candid about the issues impacting his performance against the Twins. When questioned about his physical condition, he was quick to dismiss any suggestion that his body was to blame for his lackluster showing.

“I’m not dealing with any pain,” Weaver stated when asked about any discomfort he might have experienced on the field. “It’s about energy and a lack of synergy with my body, both are inexcusable. I need to find a way to overcome these challenges as we move forward.”

Weaver’s performance over the last 11 games

Weaver’s difficulties have extended beyond just one off night this regular season. Over his past several outings, he’s had a rough go, contributing to the Yankees’ struggles in various matchups.

In his last 11 games, Weaver has allowed 18 hits and 12 earned runs, including 3 home runs. His walk-to-strikeout ratio stands at 5:14, contributing to a sky-high 12.00 ERA and a .419 batting average against in just 8.0 innings pitched. These statistics indicate a need for Weaver to reassess his approach if he hopes to secure a postseason roster spot.

