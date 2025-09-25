Max Fried sets the record straight on his performance in first season with the Yankees

The New York Yankees‘ fan base can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the team has secured a spot in the postseason. After weeks of struggles where key players, including Max Fried, faced challenging games without peak performances, the Yankees are now setting their sights on advancing to the World Series. There is even optimism about clinching the AL East championship.

Following a thrilling game where the Yankees tied with the Toronto Blue Jays and Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run against the Chicago White Sox, Fried was in the media spotlight. However, the focus wasn’t specifically on his individual performance.

One key question posed to Fried was about his assessment of his first year with the Yankees. He was clear in his response: “It’s not finished yet. It’s very apparent that the goal of this team is to advance deep into the playoffs and win the World Series. I prioritize team goals over individual achievements,” Fried stated.

With Fried’s determined mindset and head coach Aaron Boone’s encouraging words following the Yankees’ playoff berth, the Bronx Bombers’ fan base is eagerly anticipating success in the challenges to come. The team’s commitment to capturing the World Series title this year is unmistakable.

Boone’s reflections on Fried’s inaugural season with the Yankees

Yankees head coach Aaron Boone was forthcoming with praise for Fried, despite the pitcher himself saying little about his first year donning the pinstripes. Boone highlighted Fried’s multifaceted contributions to the team during a season replete with challenges.

“He’s everything you’d want from a top-of-the-rotation guy. Posting 19 wins is a remarkable achievement,” Boone noted. “He’s been a workhorse, an ace for us, and we’re excited to hand him the ball in October.”

Fried’s first season stats in pinstripes

To underscore Fried’s significant impact, the Yankees showcased his impressive stats on their official social media channels. In his inaugural regular season with the team, Fried registered:

19 Wins (leads MLB)

2.86 ERA

189 Strikeouts

All-Star Selection

These stellar numbers bode well for the Yankees’ ambitions. As they strive to reclaim their dominance in Major League Baseball, winning the World Series remains the ultimate goal, a feat narrowly missed last year due to the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers.

