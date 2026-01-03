MLB Rumors: NY Yankees keep Astros trade in play while Cody Bellinger future remains unclear

The New York Yankees continue to navigate an increasingly delicate offseason, with their pursuit of Cody Bellinger lingering as the defining storyline. What once appeared to be a straightforward reunion has evolved into a waiting game, one that has quietly narrowed the club’s margin for flexibility.

With the outfield still unsettled and internal options carrying varying degrees of risk, the front office has been forced to explore alternatives. Free agency offers limited safety nets, and relying too heavily on youth could expose a roster built to contend immediately.

According to recent reports, if negotiations with Bellinger fail—or if the Yankees are priced out of the Kyle Tucker market—New York is expected to seriously evaluate the trade route, with the Houston Astros emerging as a potential, if imperfect, partner.

The name gaining traction is Jake Meyers, a right-handed-hitting outfielder valued for his defense and contact skills. In a recent analysis, FanSided’s Stephen Parello described Meyers as a pragmatic alternative rather than a true replacement, writing, “Meyers would give the Yankees a right-handed bat and a defensive whiz in the outfield.”

For New York, the appeal lies in certainty. Meyers represents a more predictable option than rushing Spencer Jones or placing immediate expectations on Jasson Dominguez, both of whom remain key long-term pieces.

Would the cost outweigh the benefit for the Yankees?

Any deal, however, would come at a steep price. The Astros’ depleted farm system has increased their reliance on major-league contributors, a reality acknowledged by general manager Dana Brown. “If it’s a really good deal, we may consider it,” Brown said. “But right now, Meyers is going to be a guy for us that’s going to play center field.”

That stance underscores the dilemma facing the Yankees. Trading premium pitching depth for a contingency plan could create future vulnerabilities, reinforcing why Bellinger’s versatility and upside remain the preferred outcome. As the offseason advances, New York’s next move may define not only its outfield—but its competitive balance moving forward.

