MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face serious Cody Bellinger threat from emerging NL West contender

The New York Yankees continue to navigate a delicate offseason as they work to solidify their roster ahead of spring training. One of the most significant unresolved questions centers on Cody Bellinger, whose free agency has drawn sustained attention following a productive season in the Bronx.

While the Yankees have been widely viewed as a strong candidate to retain the veteran outfielder, the market around Bellinger has evolved slowly. Multiple contenders remain involved, and the lack of resolution has only intensified speculation about potential twists in his free-agency path.

That uncertainty grew even further this week when MLB Network Radio’s Jenny Cavnar suggested that an emerging NL West contender — the Los Angeles Dodgers — may actually pose the most serious threat to the Yankees in the race for Cody Bellinger

“If a contract is out to Cody Bellinger right now, it’s in his court,” Cavnar said. “They’re countering, they’re listening to other offers… I don’t think it’s a team from the American League. I think their biggest competition is going to be the reigning World Series champs.”

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees stands at bat. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Dodgers emerge as serious threat

Cavnar pointed to Los Angeles’ recent dominance and championship momentum as a compelling factor that could influence Bellinger’s decision. “He could either reunite in New York and run it back, or he could look at what the Dodgers have done the last two years,” Cavnar said. “The sunshine, the celebrations, the atmosphere — the West Coast could maybe lure him back.”

Yankees still offer the best on-field fit

Despite the Dodgers’ appeal, many around the league continue to believe the Yankees remain Bellinger’s most logical destination. His strong 2025 performance in New York — both offensively and defensively — reinforced his value within the Yankees’ lineup and his ability to complement Aaron Judge.

With time running short before camp opens, the Yankees now face a familiar challenge: balancing patience with urgency while fending off a powerhouse rival. How Bellinger ultimately weighs continuity in New York against the allure of a championship-tested reunion in Los Angeles may prove decisive for both franchises heading into the 2026 season.

