MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger’s return to NY Yankees in question amid contract impasse, backup plans

During MLB free agency, Cody Bellinger remains one of the most prominent names on the market, with numerous teams interested in securing the outfielder. After a productive season with the New York Yankees, Bellinger opted out of his contract for the 2026 season. While a return to the Bronx initially seemed like a certainty, recent reports indicate that the two sides have hit a contract impasse.

Earlier this week, Empire Sports Media Yankees analyst Ryan Garcia suggested that recent reporting pointed toward a deal being more likely than not. However, negotiations appear to have stalled.

Despite mutual interest in a new deal, ESPN’s Buster Olney indicated that there is a definitive impasse in contract talks. The insider reported that while the Yankees want Bellinger back, they are reportedly seeking to retain him at a lower rate than his previous salary.

“There’s definitely an impasse with the Yankees and Cody Bellinger,” Olney told Aaron Korolnek and Dave Feschuk on TSN Radio’s First Up. “They want him back, but my sense is they’re offering something like five years and $130 million—essentially a pay cut for a player who had a very good year for them”.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a two run home run. (Getty Images)

Yankees have a backup plan

Faced with the evolving landscape of Cody Bellinger’s contract negotiations, the New York Yankees have established a clear contingency plan. According to ESPN insider Buster Olney, the Bombers have identified free-agent infielder Bo Bichette as their primary “safety net” for this offseason.

“Bo Bichette becomes a sort of safety net for the Yankees if they can’t get Bellinger at their price,” Olney noted during a recent appearance on TSN Radio’s First Up. “The question is whether Bichette’s camp eventually comes down into the Yankees’ comfort range”.

However, the Yankees are not alone in their pursuit of the two-time All-Star. The Toronto Blue Jays remain interested in a reunion with their long-time star, while the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also reportedly monitoring Bichette’s market closely as the calendar turns to 2026.