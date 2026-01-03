MLB News: Derek Shelton’s Twins add former NY Yankees player ahead of the 2026 season

The 2026 MLB season continues to gear up, with many teams looking to strengthen their rosters ahead of what’s to come. This year, the Minnesota Twins, under the new leadership of Derek Shelton, have added an intriguing new addition to their lineup, a former New York Yankees player.

In a move to bolster their corner infield depth, the Twins acquired first baseman Eric Wagaman from the Miami Marlins, sending minor league southpaw Kade Bragg to Miami in return. To accommodate Wagaman on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated infielder Ryan Fitzgerald for assignment.

Eric Wagaman was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 13th round (392nd overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft. After spending six seasons developing in the Yankees’ minor league system, he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

Following his MLB debut with the Angels in 2024, Wagaman was designated for assignment and subsequently signed with the Miami Marlins as a free agent in December 2024, where he finally established himself as a major league regular during the 2025 season.

Eric Wagaman #33.

Wagaman’s stats with the Marlins

Last season with the Marlins, Eric Wagaman established himself as a reliable contributor, batting .250 with 9 home runs and 53 RBI across 140 games. While his .674 OPS reflects a modest overall power profile, he was particularly effective against left-handed pitching, posting a much stronger .783 OPS in those matchups.

By joining the Twins, Wagaman provides valuable defensive versatility and a right-handed bat that could serve as an ideal platoon partner for Josh Bell. His ability to handle both corner infield spots and the outfield, combined with a strong finish to the 2025 season where he hit .328 in September, makes him a high-floor depth piece for Minnesota’s roster.

Shelton’s primary goal

For Derek Shelton the goal for the upcoming campaign is clear: to improve on last year’s performance. In 2025, Minnesota finished at the bottom of the American League Central Division with a 70-92 record. Making the playoffs will be its primary target.