Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies’ star Bryce Harper weighs in on partnership with NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Philadelphia Phillies standout Bryce Harper fielded questions regarding the forthcoming World Baseball Classic, where he will have the opportunity to play alongside New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The anticipation surrounding the World Baseball Classic and Team USA is palpable, with stars like the Philadelphia PhilliesBryce Harper and New York YankeesAaron Judge headlining a roster brimming with talent. Harper, a key player for the Phillies, expressed his excitement about teaming up with the Yankees’ captain, Judge.

“Having Aaron Judge hit behind me is going to be a lot of fun,” Phillies star Harper said, underscoring their united goal of securing the WBC title in this competition, where the defending champions will showcase their formidable lineup.

Harper and Judge will be pivotal figures in Team USA’s quest for victory, as they compete in Group B alongside Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Italy, with matches scheduled to take place in Houston.

Advertisement

While there has been much attention on the dynamic duo of Judge and Harper, the latter addressed remarks made by Phillies’ President Dave Dombrowski, signaling a strong response in what appears to be a charged atmosphere within the organization.

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Advertisement

Team USA roster featuring Harper and Judge

As spring training commences at the end of the week, players are reporting to their respective teams, eager to begin preparations and assess their readiness post-holidays as they approach the pre-season.

Red Sox could leave Bryce Harper, Phillies without key player after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs

see also

Red Sox could leave Bryce Harper, Phillies without key player after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs

Below is the complete roster for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic:

  • Catchers: Cal Raleigh (SEA), Will Smith (LAD).
  • Infielders: Alex Bregman (HOU), Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Bryce Harper (PHI), Gunnar Henderson (BAL), Bobby Witt Jr. (KC), Brice Turang (MIL), Ernie Clement (TOR).
  • Outfielders: Aaron Judge (C) (NYY), Byron Buxton (MIN), Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), Roman Anthony (BOS).
  • Designated Hitter: Kyle Schwarber (PHI).
  • Starting Pitchers: Paul Skenes (PIT), Tarik Skubal (DET), Logan Webb (SF), Joe Ryan (MIN), Nolan McLean (NYM), Matt Boyd (CHC), Michael Wacha (KC), Clayton Kershaw (LAD).
  • Relief Pitchers: Mason Miller (SD), David Bednar (NYY), Clay Holmes (NYM), Griffin Jax (TB), Garrett Cleavinger (TB), Gabe Speier (SEA), Garrett Whitlock (BOS), Brad Keller (PHI).
Advertisement

With such an impressive lineup and the determination to reclaim the title, Yankees star and Harper will be at the forefront of a star-studded team featuring other luminaries like Bregman, Skubal, and Kershaw. They aim to outperform fierce international competition as they vie for the championship from March 5th to 17th.

Survey

Will the USA Baseball Team win the 2026 WBC title?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski stumbles with Bryce Harper before spring training begins
MLB

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski stumbles with Bryce Harper before spring training begins

Red Sox could leave Bryce Harper, Phillies without key player after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs
MLB

Red Sox could leave Bryce Harper, Phillies without key player after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues

What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Sweden today at Winter Olympics 2026 women’s semifinals?
NHL

What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Sweden today at Winter Olympics 2026 women’s semifinals?

Better Collective Logo