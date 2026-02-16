Phillies’ star Bryce Harper weighs in on partnership with NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge

The anticipation surrounding the World Baseball Classic and Team USA is palpable, with stars like the Philadelphia Phillies‘ Bryce Harper and New York Yankees‘ Aaron Judge headlining a roster brimming with talent. Harper, a key player for the Phillies, expressed his excitement about teaming up with the Yankees’ captain, Judge.

“Having Aaron Judge hit behind me is going to be a lot of fun,” Phillies star Harper said, underscoring their united goal of securing the WBC title in this competition, where the defending champions will showcase their formidable lineup.

Harper and Judge will be pivotal figures in Team USA’s quest for victory, as they compete in Group B alongside Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Italy, with matches scheduled to take place in Houston.

While there has been much attention on the dynamic duo of Judge and Harper, the latter addressed remarks made by Phillies’ President Dave Dombrowski, signaling a strong response in what appears to be a charged atmosphere within the organization.

Team USA roster featuring Harper and Judge

As spring training commences at the end of the week, players are reporting to their respective teams, eager to begin preparations and assess their readiness post-holidays as they approach the pre-season.

Below is the complete roster for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic:

Catchers: Cal Raleigh (SEA), Will Smith (LAD).

Infielders: Alex Bregman (HOU), Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Bryce Harper (PHI), Gunnar Henderson (BAL), Bobby Witt Jr. (KC), Brice Turang (MIL), Ernie Clement (TOR).

Outfielders: Aaron Judge (C) (NYY), Byron Buxton (MIN), Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), Roman Anthony (BOS).

Designated Hitter: Kyle Schwarber (PHI).

Starting Pitchers: Paul Skenes (PIT), Tarik Skubal (DET), Logan Webb (SF), Joe Ryan (MIN), Nolan McLean (NYM), Matt Boyd (CHC), Michael Wacha (KC), Clayton Kershaw (LAD).

Relief Pitchers: Mason Miller (SD), David Bednar (NYY), Clay Holmes (NYM), Griffin Jax (TB), Garrett Cleavinger (TB), Gabe Speier (SEA), Garrett Whitlock (BOS), Brad Keller (PHI).

With such an impressive lineup and the determination to reclaim the title, Yankees star and Harper will be at the forefront of a star-studded team featuring other luminaries like Bregman, Skubal, and Kershaw. They aim to outperform fierce international competition as they vie for the championship from March 5th to 17th.

